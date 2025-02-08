Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $75.85 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

