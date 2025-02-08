Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $453.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 115.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

