Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $453.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.45.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
