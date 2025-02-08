Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Financial Contrast

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Tokens.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $70.39 million 0.18 -$29.51 million N/A N/A Tokens.com $740,000.00 54.97 -$10.14 million ($0.01) -33.63

Profitability

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -20.09% N/A -18.76% Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Tokens.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Tokens.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

