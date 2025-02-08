Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Holdings Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.40% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $822,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $90.53.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

