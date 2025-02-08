Head-To-Head Analysis: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) versus Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM – Get Free Report) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Gene Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gene Biotherapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 13 1 2.88

Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $55.06, suggesting a potential upside of 47.54%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics -191.26% -24.96% -20.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics $87.56 million 27.60 -$146.96 million ($2.34) -15.95

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It is also developing Generx for ischemia-related cardiovascular and cerebral therapeutic indications. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. has an agreement with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies for the manufacture of Generx angiogenic gene therapy product for Phase 3 clinical evaluation. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.