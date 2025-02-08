Head to Head Analysis: Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) and Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and Primo Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola HBC $11.02 billion 1.28 $688.88 million N/A N/A Primo Brands $4.84 billion 2.62 $238.10 million $1.61 20.79

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Brands.

Dividends

Profitability

Coca-Cola HBC pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Primo Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Primo Brands pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and Primo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62%

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Brands has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola HBC and Primo Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola HBC 0 3 2 1 2.67 Primo Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Primo Brands has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Coca-Cola HBC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Primo Brands beats Coca-Cola HBC on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Averna, Amita, Aquarius, Aperol, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products. The company serves a range of consumer channels, including supermarkets, convenience stores, vending machines, hotels, cafés, and restaurants; and e-commerce channels. Coca-Cola HBC AG was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Primo Brands

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration, which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe.

