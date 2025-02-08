Head-To-Head Analysis: Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) vs. NPK International (NYSE:NPKI)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Profire Energy and NPK International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 NPK International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profire Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Profire Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than NPK International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy 14.86% 15.12% 13.36% NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Profire Energy and NPK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.5% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of NPK International shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Profire Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of NPK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profire Energy and NPK International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $60.02 million 1.96 $10.78 million $0.18 14.11 NPK International $749.60 million 0.76 $14.52 million ($1.83) -3.58

NPK International has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy. NPK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profire Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profire Energy has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NPK International has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profire Energy beats NPK International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profire Energy

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc., a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

About NPK International

(Get Free Report)

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.