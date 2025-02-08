Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,077 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 64,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $714.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $627.23 and a 200 day moving average of $573.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $725.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.55, for a total transaction of $10,320,386.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,888,979.95. The trade was a 28.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $9,169,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,588,349.12. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.