Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

