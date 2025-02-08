Ichor’s (ICHR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Ichor Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. Ichor has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 718,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,585 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 580,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,133 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

