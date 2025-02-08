Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Weak Earnings

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $108.81 and last traded at $113.54. 1,736,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,813,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.80.

The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,714,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Illumina by 148.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $137,735,000 after acquiring an additional 631,294 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 865,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 466,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

