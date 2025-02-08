IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $28.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, January 17th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 78,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
IMAX opened at $25.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
