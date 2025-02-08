InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $29.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

InMode Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.13. InMode has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in InMode by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $8,572,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

