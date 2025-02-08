Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $33.12. Approximately 99,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 160,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.
The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.00%.
In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 574,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,360,865.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,470,230 shares in the company, valued at $48,885,851.70. This trade represents a 30.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.
