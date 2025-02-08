Investors Buy Large Volume of Affirm Call Options (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 143,163 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 119% compared to the typical volume of 65,434 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,652.25. This represents a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,564 shares of company stock valued at $87,252,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

