Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 23,538 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 101% compared to the average volume of 11,682 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.19. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

