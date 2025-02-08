iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $45,291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,885,000 after acquiring an additional 260,304 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

