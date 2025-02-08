iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OEF opened at $293.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.05 and a 200-day moving average of $280.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.68 and a 52 week high of $299.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

