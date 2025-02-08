Ispire Technology (ISPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ispire Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISPR opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Ispire Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

