Ispire Technology (ISPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ispire Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ispire Technology Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ISPR opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital raised Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
