Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $174.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

