James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 258 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.