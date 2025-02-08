Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,223 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,553,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,035,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 190,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.29. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 145.16%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

