Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JHG. TD Cowen increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Creative Planning grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

