Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,175.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,858.97 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,018.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,959.32. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,921.94. This represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,441,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.