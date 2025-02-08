Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,666 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ARM by 186.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 21.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $22,705,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at $11,646,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.00. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARM. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

