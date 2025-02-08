Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 157,942 Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Planet Labs PBC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 90.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 184,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

