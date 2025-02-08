Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,100,000 after buying an additional 491,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,095,000 after buying an additional 485,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 68.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,757,000 after buying an additional 354,740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 189.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after buying an additional 279,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,474,000 after buying an additional 206,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $114.87 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.