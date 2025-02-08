Jennison Associates LLC Has $235,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

