Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $20,201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,640,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after buying an additional 791,506 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,757,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,468,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE DBRG opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

