Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after buying an additional 545,504 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

