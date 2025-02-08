JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $172.62 and a 12 month high of $278.55. The company has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.