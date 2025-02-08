JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.57 and its 200-day moving average is $229.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

