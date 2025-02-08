KBC Group NV Acquires 745 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2,377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,221. This represents a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

