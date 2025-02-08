KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Freshworks by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 426,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 806.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 209,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised Freshworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $133,663.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,363.95. This trade represents a 25.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 830,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $12,723,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,930.21. This trade represents a 60.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,727,211 shares of company stock valued at $27,224,746. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 0.91. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

