KBC Group NV Buys 451 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

