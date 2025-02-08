KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,915 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -146.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

