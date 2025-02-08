KBC Group NV Increases Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8,180.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 528,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 439,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,513,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $37.19 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $624.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.