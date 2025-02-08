KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $78.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. KBR has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
