Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $194.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

NYSE:APO opened at $163.39 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

