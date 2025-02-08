Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.14 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,798,000 after purchasing an additional 346,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,801,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after buying an additional 213,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

