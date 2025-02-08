Kellanova (NYSE:K) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Shares of K stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $9,239,973.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,878,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,577,803.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,724,652. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the third quarter worth about $107,795,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellanova by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 731,273 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Kellanova by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $29,595,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

