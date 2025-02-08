Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 654,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,710 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kenvue alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kenvue by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,832,000 after buying an additional 7,115,374 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,886,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,194,000 after buying an additional 5,975,392 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,341,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.23 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.