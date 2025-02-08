KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $148.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

