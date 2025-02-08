Leerink Partnrs Comments on AURA Q1 Earnings

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Aura Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AURA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.29. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 783,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 215,597 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 11,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $110,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,846.48. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $122,374.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,987.64. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,778 shares of company stock valued at $240,706. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

