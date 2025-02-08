Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.43. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 153.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

