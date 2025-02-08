LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1,887.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

LPLA opened at $369.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.76. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $375.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.4 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

