LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $379.00 to $413.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as high as $375.84 and last traded at $372.70, with a volume of 320649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $371.05.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.76.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

