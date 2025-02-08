M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) vs. Everus (NYSE:ECG) Critical Survey

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Get Everus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Everus and M/I Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus N/A N/A N/A M/I Homes 12.51% 20.20% 12.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Everus and M/I Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50 M/I Homes 0 0 1 1 3.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Everus currently has a consensus price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. M/I Homes has a consensus price target of $176.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.91%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Everus.

95.1% of M/I Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of M/I Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everus and M/I Homes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus $2.85 billion 1.26 $137.23 million N/A N/A M/I Homes $4.50 billion 0.72 $563.72 million $19.71 5.89

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Everus on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, multi-generational, and luxury homebuyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, the company originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.