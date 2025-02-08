Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,915 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

MGY opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

