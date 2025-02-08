Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $278.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average of $229.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

